WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.