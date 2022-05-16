California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 874 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $133.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

