NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of NETGEAR worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTGR. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

