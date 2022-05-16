Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,338,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,131,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

