IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IAA by 777.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAA. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $36.45 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

