Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Costamare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

CMRE stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

