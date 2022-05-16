California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,502 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Universal Display worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Display by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.76.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.