BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 253,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

