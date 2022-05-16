Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stake Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Preferred Bank worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.25. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

