WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.89 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.