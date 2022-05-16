WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 28,353 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,353 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Tupperware Brands worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

