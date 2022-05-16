Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,249 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Badger Meter worth $25,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

