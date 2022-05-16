California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,176 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,555 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $90.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

