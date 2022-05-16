Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.70 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 116,283 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK opened at $30.08 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

