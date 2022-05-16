Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,536 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.60 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

