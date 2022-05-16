California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,379 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EME opened at $102.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

