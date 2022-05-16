BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $4.55 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,141 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.03. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.60 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

