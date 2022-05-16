Robert W. Baird Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $75.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of New Relic by 282.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

