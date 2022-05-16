Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.50.

NYSE RE opened at $280.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.00. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

