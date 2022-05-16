New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,129,000. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 152.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after purchasing an additional 309,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

