Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oppenheimer reissued their top pick rating on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,473,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after buying an additional 1,108,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $53,918,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

