OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -73.61 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $674,046. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.