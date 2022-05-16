OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 368,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $71.74 and a 1 year high of $100.69.

