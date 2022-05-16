OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 84,861 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HEGD opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

