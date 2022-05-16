OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,862 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

