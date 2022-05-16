OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

PBP stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $26.35.

