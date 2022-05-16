WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,427 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

