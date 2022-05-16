ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGS opened at $84.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

