WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 486 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MSGE stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.