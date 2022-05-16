WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,484 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ONE Gas by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.
Shares of OGS opened at $84.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.
ONE Gas Profile (Get Rating)
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Gas (OGS)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.