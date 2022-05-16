WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 15,943 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Rambus by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,798. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

