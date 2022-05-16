WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 40,639 Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Tredegar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Tredegar by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 185,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TG stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.