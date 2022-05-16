WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $471,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 267,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.84 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

