WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,586 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

