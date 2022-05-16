WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $473,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $232.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.23.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

