WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $473,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $232.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day moving average is $291.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

