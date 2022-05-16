WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $480,000 Investment in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Tredegar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:TG opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

