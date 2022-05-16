WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 69,586 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,586 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Star Group worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Star Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Star Group in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 683,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

