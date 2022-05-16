WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $471,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.00. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

