Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $44.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

