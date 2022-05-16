WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $473,000 Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE HGV opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

