WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 151,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 237,140 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dynavax Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
