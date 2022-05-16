WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 151,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 237,140 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 115.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.