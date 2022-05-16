WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $186.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

