WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $487,000 Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HNI were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of HNI by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $36.22 on Monday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.69 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.60%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

