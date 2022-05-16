WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $491,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,357 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

