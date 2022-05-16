WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $496,000 Investment in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,899 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.