WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $489,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $123,551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,461,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11,484.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 303,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,676,000 after buying an additional 300,882 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $208.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

