WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 30,357 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,357 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

