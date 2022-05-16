WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

