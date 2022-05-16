WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $500,000 Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock worth $69,616. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TRST stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $586.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

